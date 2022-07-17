Kahn admits Kane transfer is a 'dream of the future' for Bayern Munich

The Allianz Arena chief has admitted that the Tottenham striker is of interest to the Bundesliga champions

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has clarified that the club are not interested in signing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in the ongoing transfer window, but hasn't ruled out a "dream" move for the forward in the future.

Kahn is a keen admirer of the England captain, who is considered to be one of the best strikers in Europe, but Bayern are focused on alternative targets ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

Kane is still under contract at Spurs until 2024, however, Kahn has hinted he could emerge on the German club's transfer radar at a later date.

What did Oliver Kahn say about Harry Kane?

Speaking to Sport Bild in an exclusive interview, Kahn said of Bayern's reported interest in Kane: “He's under contract with Tottenham. Sure, an absolute top striker, but that's all a dream of the future."

He added: "Now we have to look at getting the squad together for the current season. Let's see what else happens."

Harry Kane signed a six-year contract in 2018 and still has two years left to run on that agreement. The 28-year-old was strongly linked with a move to Manchester City last summer, but a final deal never materialised and he recently insisted that he is fully committed to achieving success under Antonio Conte at Spurs.

Bayern's summer transfer window activity

The reigning Bundesliga champions confirmed the departure of their star forward Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona on Saturday. On the same day, they announced a contract extension for Serge Gnabry, who committed his future to the club until 2026.

Bayern strengthened their attack earlier this summer by adding Sadio Mane to their ranks from Liverpool, while GOAL has confirmed they are now prioritising a deal for Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt.

