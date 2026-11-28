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PSV lead Go Ahead Eagles 2-0 at half-time in their VriendenLoterij Eredivisie clash, thanks to goals from Filip Kostic and Ruben van Bommel. But should the second goal have stood?

Before the second goal, the ball goes out of play near the PSV dugout. Bosz catches it and quickly gives it to Kostic, who takes a quick throw-in. The move ends with Van Bommel's goal.

At half-time, the incident comes up on VriendenLoterij Eretribune on ESPN. "Bosz plays a fairly crucial role in the second goal," Ronald Waterreus begins.

"We were talking at the start of the broadcast about how almost all the PSV players have scored, but Peter Bosz has an assist now too. That's quite impressive," Waterreus says with a wink.

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Presenter Aletha Leidelmeijer points out that it is not officially allowed. To prevent ball boys from disrupting play, players must now collect the ball from a cone beside the pitch before taking a throw-in.

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"It's not officially allowed," Waterreus agrees. "But I don't think anyone will make a fuss about it. And I think that's right, because in the spirit of the game, this has nothing to do with disrupting play."

Marciano Vink agrees with him. "I also think it's perfectly normal that, if the ball hits you, you give it to one of your own players. Imagine if the ball hit him and he stood there with his hands up because he wasn't allowed to do anything. That would be very strange."

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Waterreus concludes: "Those rules were all devised to prevent disruption to play, and by the letter of the law someone could probably take issue with this. But I actually quite like it. Peter Bosz is on the assists list too."