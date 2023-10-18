A huge shock in the Women's Champions League! 2023 finalists Wolfsburg dumped out by Arsenal giant killers Paris FC as Nigeria World Cup star Chiamaka Nnadozie saves penalty

Paris FC have shocked the world after dumping out 2023 Women's Champions League finalists Wolfsburg this evening.

Paris FC knocked Arsenal out on pens

Also defeat Wolfsburg

Look to carry this form into Division 1 Feminine

WHAT HAPPENED? Sandrine Soubeyrand's team, who also beat Arsenal back in September, secured the 5-3 win on aggregate this evening to knock last year's finalists Wolfsburg out of the competition.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Julie Dufour opened the scoring in the 38th minute, after Gaetane Thiney missed her penalty in the opening moments of the clash.

It wasn't the only missed spot-kick in the fixture, with Wolfsburg's Dominique Janssen also missing in the second-half following a stunning save from Nigeria World Cup star, Chiamaka Nnadozie. Louise Fleury was able to seal the victory for the French side in the 90th minute. The club have now secured their spot in the UWCL group stages for the first time since they rebranded to Paris FC in 2017.

WHAT NEXT FOR PARIS FC? The club face a quick turnaround before returning to Division 1 action in France, as they look to continue their fine form and secure all three points against Dijon on Sunday.