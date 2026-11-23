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Mauricio Pochettino's task of pulling Manchester United out of their crisis looks more complicated than expected. With results declining, relegation looming and several positions in need of reinforcement, the Argentine coach now faces a fresh challenge: a very limited transfer budget that may allow him to make only two signings in the January window.

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According to British newspaper the Daily Mail, Pochettino will have no more than £50 million to spend, with the Premier League's new financial regulations tightening the purse strings. That leaves him with limited options in the market at a time when his squad badly needs reinforcing.

The timing could hardly be worse. United were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool in Pochettino's first game in charge, a result that dropped them to second from bottom in the Premier League table.

Pochettino didn't shy away from the gravity of the situation, admitting his side are now under threat of relegation. Going down would be a first in 53 years, and that prospect piles yet more pressure on the board and coaching staff before the winter window opens.

The report claims United are unlikely to make more than two signings in January, and one of them could be a loan. The paper's sources haven't ruled out the club gambling and spending more if the relegation threat becomes real, though.

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Even then, United will have to tread carefully to avoid breaching the spending restrictions. That makes Pochettino's job of fixing the squad's shortcomings even harder.

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Defence and attack top Pochettino's priorities

Liverpool exposed United's pressing need for a centre-back, and Brentford defender Nathan Collins has emerged as one of the leading candidates to fill the gap.

Collins sits ahead of Fulham defender Calvin Bassey, who is expected to renew his contract with his club, on the list of potential targets. He's also ahead of Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite, whose market value exceeds £70 million. On a limited budget, that makes a deal for him difficult.

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Centre-back isn't the only problem. Pochettino also wants a left-back after the club failed to land a suitable replacement for Luke Shaw last summer.

United were linked with Barcelona's Alejandro Balde and Manchester City's Rayan Aït-Nouri at the time, and the pair could return to the club's radar in January.

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Up front, the Argentine is hunting a new striker, especially with Benjamin Sesko's shin injury limiting the team's attacking options until the start of the new year.

Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who previously worked under Pochettino with the United States national team, is among the candidates. Leeds striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Ivan Toney, the former Brentford striker now at Saudi side Al-Ahli, are also in the frame.

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Money gets in the way again. Toney earns up to £500,000 a week, a figure beyond United's means, while Leeds want to extend the contract of Calvert-Lewin, who currently earns £180,000 a week.

United escalate fight against Leny Yoro red card

Elsewhere, Manchester United have lodged an official appeal with the Football Association against the red card shown to defender Leny Yoro during the Liverpool game.

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Referee Sam Barrott sent the Frenchman off in the eighth minute for a challenge on Alexander Isak near the edge of the box. Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting free-kick to put Liverpool ahead.

United are standing firm. They argue Yoro didn't deny Isak a clear goalscoring opportunity, pointing out that goalkeeper Senne Lammens was able to reach the ball before the Swedish striker.

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The club want the one-match suspension overturned so the French defender can face Brentford at Old Trafford on Saturday.