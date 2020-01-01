Shaw eyeing Euro 2020 call-up after Man Utd revival

The full-back has pledged to "keep working" in order to earn a place in Gareth Southgate's Three Lions squad for the summer tournament

Luke Shaw has admitted it would be a "dream" to be called up to 's squad, after emerging as one of 's most consistent performers in recent weeks.

Shaw has only managed to rack up eight international caps for his country to date, and didn't play a part in the last European Championship or the 2018 World Cup.

His last appearance for the Three Lions came 17 months ago in a Nations League fixture against , but places will be up for grabs again by the time friendlies against and roll around at the end of March.

Shaw has fought off stiff competition from 19-year-old defender Brandon Williams to play a key role in United's revival following the Premier League's winter break, starring in wins against and .

The Red Devils beat the Hornets 3-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday, moving up to fifth in the top-flight standings in the process, and Shaw produced another steady defensive display while also getting forward as much as possible.

The 24-year-old is hoping to force his way into Southgate's plans if he continues on his current trajectory, as he told the Mail: "I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it.

"But I've got to keep working hard, keep my head down and whatever happens, happens. Of course, it's everyone's dream to be involved in the Euros.

"I'm just going to keep my head down, keep working. At the end the day it's not down to me, it's of course down to Gareth and I'll respect whatever he decides."

Shaw went on to discuss his relationship with Williams at Old Trafford, insisting they are developing a good partnership on the left and pushing each other to greater heights.

"We've shown that we can also play together and I love to play with him," said Shaw. "We played a couple of times now and we played well together. I'm learning what he does and he knows what I do, so it's a good partnership to play in.

"But, of course, we all love the competition and we all love to push each other and I'll help him as much as he can to develop into a great player that he can be."

Both men will be in contention for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's line-up when United welcome to Old Trafford for the second leg of their last-32 tie on Thursday.

The Red Devils earned a 1-1 draw in last week, and will be favourites to progress to the round of 16 having won all three of their previous home games in this season's competition.