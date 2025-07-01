Setback for Rodri! Pep Guardiola confirms Man City star suffered fresh injury concern during Club World Cup humiliation weeks after ACL recovery

Pep Guardiola has revealed that Rodri suffered another injury setback as Manchester City were dumped out of the FIFA Club World Cup by Al-Hilal.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Ballon d’Or winner Rodri has been eased back into the City fold after seeing knee ligament damage decimate his 2024-25 campaign. Having been forced to undergo surgery, the Spanish midfielder has played just seven minutes of Premier League football since September.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

A return to Guardiola’s starting XI was made at the Club World Cup, but the 29-year-old had to be withdrawn in extra-time during a last-16 clash with Al-Hilal having only been introduced off the bench in the 53rd minute.

WHAT GUARDIOLA SAID

A matter of weeks after completing his recovery from an ACL nightmare, Rodri is nursing another physical complaint. Guardiola admitted as much when telling reporters: “We have to see Rodri, he complained about his situation, but we need time to come back.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Even with Rodri at his disposal, Guardiola admits that City struggled to get going during a meeting with Al-Hilal that ultimately saw them suffer a dramatic 4-3 defeat. The Catalan coach said: “It was a difficult game. We allowed them to make transitions we created a lot. It is a pity, we have been on an incredible journey together and such a good place.

“We were so open. When the crosses arrived, in the first action, they had the ability to pass the ball and attack and they have quick players. We created a lot and had a lot of chances against a team that defend so deep. They punished us on the transitions.”

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

Rodri will get an opportunity to rest and recover after seeing City’s Club World Cup campaign come to a close in Orlando. Guardiola’s side are due to open their bid for Premier League title glory in 2025-26 away at Wolves on August 16.