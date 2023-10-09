Serie A referee to be suspended after refusing to shake the hand of his female assistant in Lecce vs Sassuolo

Serie A official Juan Luca Sacchi is facing suspension over refusing to shake the hand of female assistant Francesca Di Monte prior to kickoff.

Getting ready to officiate, Juan Luca Sacchi was walking to the head of the tunnel ahead of the clash between Lecce and Sassuolo at Stadio via del mare in the former city, where assistant Francesca Di Monte was already stood.

In footage widely shared on social media platform TikTok, Di Monte was first seen shaking hands with someone else out of shot that appeared to be another male official just ahead of Sacchi. The referee initially engaged with Sassuolo captain Gian Marco Ferrari on his right, before turning to the other side of the tunnel.

With his arm outstretched, Sacchi wheeled around into the direction of Di Monte, but then appeared to duck out of the handshake and go straight for Lecce skipper Gabriel Strefezza instead.

Di Monte's disdain was immediately clear to see, shaking her head as they all then started to walk out onto the pitch.

There now appear to be repercussions for Sacchi. It has been reported in Italy that the 38-year-old will be suspended for at least one match and has also been privately reprimanded by referee designator Gianluca Rocchi for the embarrassment caused to the Italian referees association.