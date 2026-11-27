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With three days of European cup action over, Serie A returns this weekend for matchday 13. Bologna open the round away to bottom-of-the-table Venezia on Friday evening. Palladino is ready to bring Piccoli back into the side.

Frosinone host Parma on Saturday afternoon, with both sides coming off 5-1 defeats to Milan and Roma respectively.

League leaders Lazio then visit Torino: Gattuso has Zaccagni back but remains without Tavares and has lost Taylor to injury.

Inter host Genoa at San Siro on Saturday evening, then face them again next Tuesday in the Coppa Italia.

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Udinese host Fiorentina at Sunday lunchtime with both sides struggling for results and former players Zaniolo and Atta on opposite sides.

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Napoli travel to Sassuolo in the afternoon.

Roma then host Monza, pitting Juric against his mentor Gasperini again. Como face Juventus in the evening's big game.

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Atalanta visit Lecce on Monday before Cagliari host Milan in the final fixture.

THE SCHEDULE

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Friday 27 November

20:45 Venezia-Bologna (DAZN, NOW and Sky)

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Saturday 28 November

15:00 Frosinone-Parma (DAZN)

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18:00 Torino-Lazio (DAZN)

20:45 Inter-Genoa (DAZN, NOW and Sky)

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Sunday 29 November

12:30 Udinese-Fiorentina (DAZN)

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15:00 Sassuolo-Napoli (DAZN)

18:00 Roma-Monza (DAZN, NOW and Sky)

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20:45 Como-Juventus (DAZN)

Monday 30 November

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18:30 Lecce-Atalanta (DAZN)

20:45 Cagliari-Milan (DAZN)

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ALL THE PREDICTED LINE-UPS

VENEZIA-BOLOGNA (Friday, 20:45)

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VENEZIA (3-5-2): Stankovic; Halhal, Moreno, Juan Jesus; Hainaut, Kike Perez, Sohm, Busio, Haps; Adams, Yeboah. Manager: Nicola.

BOLOGNA (3-4-3): Skorupski; Darmian, Casale, Theate; Zortea, Ferguson, Pobega, Alhassane; Orsolini, Piccoli, Cambiaghi. Manager: Palladino.

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FROSINONE-PARMA (Saturday, 15:00)

FROSINONE (4-2-3-1): Palmisani; Oyono, Calvani, Monterisi, Bracaglia; Calò, Masini; Ghedjemis, Schmid, Kvernadze; Bobcek. Manager: Alvini.

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PARMA (3-5-2): Daffara; Delprato, Troilo, Ndiaye; Britschgi, Fabbian, Nicolussi Caviglia, Keita, Valeri; Elphege, Lontani. Manager: Gilardino.

TORINO-LAZIO (Saturday, 18:00)

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TORINO (4-4-2): Perri; Belghali, Coco, Comuzzo, Fortini; Vlasic, Fitz-Jim, Mandragora, Cacciamani; Simeone, Adams. Manager: Abate.

LAZIO (4-3-3): Mandas; Floriani Mussolini, Leite, Provstgaard, Pedraza; Frattesi, Belahyane, Dele-Bashiru; Isaksen, Noslin, Zaccagni. Manager: Gattuso.

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INTER-GENOA (Saturday, 20:45)

INTER (3-5-2): Martinez; Pavard, Akanji, Carlos Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Sucic, Jones, Dimarco; Esposito, Lautaro. Manager: Chivu.

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GENOA (3-4-2-1): Bijlow; Marcandalli, Otoa, Vasquez; Ehizibue, Traoré, Wiafe, Ellertsson; Messias, El Shaaawy; Osmajic. Manager: De Rossi.

UDINESE-FIORENTINA (Sunday, 12:30)

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UDINESE (3-4-2-1): Okoye; Palma, Kabasele, Solet; Abankwah, Piotrowski, Karlstrom, Kamara; Lovric, Ekkelenkamp; Zaniolo. Manager: Zanetti.

FIORENTINA (4-3-3): De Gea; Jimenez, Dragusin, Ranieri, Joao Mario; Ndour, Fagioli, Brescianini; Mastantuono, Pellegrino, Njie. Manager: Vanoli.

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SASSUOLO-NAPOLI (Sunday, 15:00)

SASSUOLO (3-4-3): Muric; Walukewicz, Idzes, Caleta-Car; Van der Brempt Thorstvedt, Matic, Doig; Berardi, Esposito, Laurienté. Manager: D'Aversa.

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NAPOLI (4-3-3): Milinkovic-Savic; Beukema, Rrahmani, Rafa Marin, Olivera; De Bruyne, Gilmour, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang. Manager: Allegri.

ROMA-MONZA (Sunday, 18:00)

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ROMA (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Ghilardi, Ndicka, Hermoso; Lulli, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen. Manager: Gasperini.

MONZA (3-5-1-1): Tornqvist; Kouadio, Goglichidze, Lucchesi; Birindelli, Colombo, Pessina, Akinsanmiro, Mangas; Robinson; Varela. Manager: Juric.

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COMO-JUVENTUS (Sunday, 20:45)

COMO (4-2-3-1): Butez; Couto, Ramon, Chalobah, Valle; Perrone, Milla; Da Cunha, NicoPaz, Baturina; Douvikas. Manager: Fabregas.

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JUVENTUS (4-2-3-1): Vicario; Celik, Bremer, Lucumí, Cabal; Douglas Luiz, Koopmeiners; Conceiçao, McKennie, Kolo Muani; Woltemade. Manager: Spalletti.

LECCE-ATALANTA (Monday, 18:30)

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LECCE (4-3-3): Falcone; Veiga, Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Gallo; Coulibaly, Berisha, Ngom; N'Dri, Geubbels, Fatah. Manager: Di Francesco.

ATALANTA (4-2-3-1): Sportiello; Bellanova, Scalvini, Kolasinac, Zappacosta; Kessié, Ederson; Elmas, De Ketelaere, Zalewski; Krstovic. Manager: Sarri.

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CAGLIARI-MILAN (Monday, 20:45)

CAGLIARI (4-3-2-1): Caprile; Ze Pedro, Kofler, Rodriguez, Obert; Adopo, Deiola, Romano; Trepy, Maldini; Nzola. Manager: Pisacane.

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MILAN (4-3-3): Maignan; Gila, De Winter, Pavlovic, Diawara; Rabiot, Jashari, Musah; Moreira, Ramos, Pulisic. Manager: Amorim.