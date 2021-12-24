How many red cards has Sergio Ramos received in his career?

Ritabrata Banerjee

The former Real Madrid has been sent off the most number of times in the last two decades...

Sergio Ramos picked up the 27th red card of his career as PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient in the final Ligue 1 clash of 2021.

This was only his second appearance in Ligue 1 and overall third for PSG since joining the club last summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino introduced Ramos at the beginning of the second half replacing Nuno Mendes. The defender was booked for the first time in the 81st minute and then given his marching orders in the 86th minute after receiving the second yellow card.

Prior to this, Ramos received 26 red cards while playing for Real Madrid out of which 21 were in La Liga, four in the Champions League and one in Copa del Rey. While Ramos has been the most booked player in the 21st century, he is yet to receive a red card in international football while representing the Spanish national team.

Here, we take a look at all the 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos's career in club football so far.

All 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos and the opponents

Season

Competition

Match

2005/06

La Liga

Real Madrid 3-3 Villarreal

2005/06

La Liga

Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid

2005/06

La Liga

Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Madrid

2005/06

La Liga

Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid

2005/06

Champions League

Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid

2007/08

La Liga

Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid

2007/08

La Liga

Sevilla 2-0 Real Madrid

2007/08

La Liga

Recreativo 2-3 Real Madrid

2008/09

La Liga

Real Madrid 4-3 Malaga

2009/10

La Liga

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Real Madrid

2010/11

La Liga

Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid

2010/11

Champions League

Ajax 0-4 Real Madrid

2011/12

Copa del Rey

Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

2011/12

La Liga

Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid

2012/13

La Liga

Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo

2012/13

La Liga

Real Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

2013/14

La Liga

Osasuna 2-2 Real Madrid

2013/14

La Liga

Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona

2013/14

Champions League

Real Madrid 4-1 Galatasaray

2015/16

 La Liga

Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid

2015/16

La Liga

Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid

2016/17

La Liga

Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona

2017/18

La Liga

Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid

2017/18

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid

2018/19

La Liga

Real Madrid 1-2 Girona

2019/20

Champions League

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

2021/22

Ligue 1

Lorient 1-1 PSG

Who are the top 10 players with most red cards in the 21st century?

Rank

Player

Red cards

1

Sergio Ramos

27

2

Rafael Marquez

21

3

Felipe Melo

20

4

Matteo Contini

20

5

Fernando Amorebieta

19

6

Gerardo Torrado

18

7

Gary Medel

18

8

Deividas Semberas

17

9

Gonzalo Rodriguez

17

10

Philippe Mexes

16