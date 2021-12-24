How many red cards has Sergio Ramos received in his career?

Sergio Ramos picked up the 27th red card of his career as PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient in the final Ligue 1 clash of 2021.

This was only his second appearance in Ligue 1 and overall third for PSG since joining the club last summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid.

Coach Mauricio Pochettino introduced Ramos at the beginning of the second half replacing Nuno Mendes. The defender was booked for the first time in the 81st minute and then given his marching orders in the 86th minute after receiving the second yellow card.

Prior to this, Ramos received 26 red cards while playing for Real Madrid out of which 21 were in La Liga, four in the Champions League and one in Copa del Rey. While Ramos has been the most booked player in the 21st century, he is yet to receive a red card in international football while representing the Spanish national team.

Article continues below

Here, we take a look at all the 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos's career in club football so far.

All 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos and the opponents

Season Competition Match 2005/06 La Liga Real Madrid 3-3 Villarreal 2005/06 La Liga Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid 2005/06 La Liga Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Madrid 2005/06 La Liga Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid 2005/06 Champions League Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid 2007/08 La Liga Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid 2007/08 La Liga Sevilla 2-0 Real Madrid 2007/08 La Liga Recreativo 2-3 Real Madrid 2008/09 La Liga Real Madrid 4-3 Malaga 2009/10 La Liga Atletico Madrid 2-3 Real Madrid 2010/11 La Liga Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid 2010/11 Champions League Ajax 0-4 Real Madrid 2011/12 Copa del Rey Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid 2011/12 La Liga Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid 2012/13 La Liga Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo 2012/13 La Liga Real Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano 2013/14 La Liga Osasuna 2-2 Real Madrid 2013/14 La Liga Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona 2013/14 Champions League Real Madrid 4-1 Galatasaray 2015/16 La Liga Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid 2015/16 La Liga Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid 2016/17 La Liga Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona 2017/18 La Liga Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid 2017/18 La Liga Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid 2018/19 La Liga Real Madrid 1-2 Girona 2019/20 Champions League Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City 2021/22 Ligue 1 Lorient 1-1 PSG

Who are the top 10 players with most red cards in the 21st century?