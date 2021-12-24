How many red cards has Sergio Ramos received in his career?
Sergio Ramos picked up the 27th red card of his career as PSG were held to a 1-1 draw by Lorient in the final Ligue 1 clash of 2021.
This was only his second appearance in Ligue 1 and overall third for PSG since joining the club last summer on a free transfer from Real Madrid.
Coach Mauricio Pochettino introduced Ramos at the beginning of the second half replacing Nuno Mendes. The defender was booked for the first time in the 81st minute and then given his marching orders in the 86th minute after receiving the second yellow card.
Prior to this, Ramos received 26 red cards while playing for Real Madrid out of which 21 were in La Liga, four in the Champions League and one in Copa del Rey. While Ramos has been the most booked player in the 21st century, he is yet to receive a red card in international football while representing the Spanish national team.
Here, we take a look at all the 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos's career in club football so far.
All 27 red cards of Sergio Ramos and the opponents
Season
Competition
Match
2005/06
La Liga
Real Madrid 3-3 Villarreal
2005/06
La Liga
Real Madrid 1-1 Atletico Madrid
2005/06
La Liga
Real Sociedad 2-2 Real Madrid
2005/06
La Liga
Espanyol 1-0 Real Madrid
2005/06
Champions League
Olympiacos 1-2 Real Madrid
2007/08
La Liga
Mallorca 1-1 Real Madrid
2007/08
La Liga
Sevilla 2-0 Real Madrid
2007/08
La Liga
Recreativo 2-3 Real Madrid
2008/09
La Liga
Real Madrid 4-3 Malaga
2009/10
La Liga
Atletico Madrid 2-3 Real Madrid
2010/11
La Liga
Barcelona 5-0 Real Madrid
2010/11
Champions League
Ajax 0-4 Real Madrid
2011/12
Copa del Rey
Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid
2011/12
La Liga
Villarreal 1-1 Real Madrid
2012/13
La Liga
Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo
2012/13
La Liga
Real Madrid 2-0 Rayo Vallecano
2013/14
La Liga
Osasuna 2-2 Real Madrid
2013/14
La Liga
Real Madrid 3-4 Barcelona
2013/14
Champions League
Real Madrid 4-1 Galatasaray
2015/16
La Liga
Las Palmas 1-2 Real Madrid
2015/16
La Liga
Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid
2016/17
La Liga
Real Madrid 2-3 Barcelona
2017/18
La Liga
Deportivo 0-3 Real Madrid
2017/18
La Liga
Athletic Bilbao 0-0 Real Madrid
2018/19
La Liga
Real Madrid 1-2 Girona
2019/20
Champions League
Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
2021/22
Ligue 1
Lorient 1-1 PSG
Who are the top 10 players with most red cards in the 21st century?
Rank
Player
Red cards
1
Sergio Ramos
27
2
Rafael Marquez
21
3
Felipe Melo
20
4
Matteo Contini
20
5
Fernando Amorebieta
19
6
Gerardo Torrado
18
7
Gary Medel
18
8
Deividas Semberas
17
9
Gonzalo Rodriguez
17
10
Philippe Mexes
16