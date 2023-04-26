Sergio Aguero admits he could celebrate a Man City title win in FULL KIT - just months after doing the same for Argentina's World Cup triumph

Former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has revealed his thoughts on potentially celebrating another title win for Pep Guardiola's side in full kit.

Aguero celebrated five PL titles with City

Could celebrate 2022-23 victory in full kit

Would be a repeat of 2022 World Cup final

WHAT HAPPENED? The ex-Argentina forward had to call time on his playing career prematurely after receiving the devastating news of having an underlying heart condition shortly after joining Barcelona in December 2021. That didn't stop Aguero donning the full Albiceleste kit for their World Cup triumph in Qatar a year later, and the 34-year-old admits he could be tempted to do the same should City taste glory again this campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Looking ahead to Wednesday's crunch fixture against fellow title chasers Arsenal, Aguero told Stake.com: "[It's] a key match for sure, but certainly a different game than, say, if Arsenal had a bigger point advantage on the table. Now, we can expect a heightened intensity because of how tight it's become. City has had a fine performance lately. We managed to pull it off last year, and we may just do it this year too."

Pressed on whether he would be tempted to recreate the full kit celebrations in Qatar for his former club, the Argentine added: "Wouldn't that be wonderful? I'd love for that to happen. If it does, wherever I might be, I'll be celebrating, that's for sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero celebrated a whopping five Premier League titles in his ten-year spell in Manchester - the most famous undoubtedly being his role in securing their maiden league crown in 2011-12 - while posting a staggering 260 goals in 390 appearances. The Argentine's successor at City, Erling Haaland, is 212 strikes away from equalling that tally in only his first season, and Aguero feels the Norwegian has been key to their prolonged title charge against an impressive Arsenal side.

"I think he [Haaland] is doing brilliant work for his first year in the team," the Argentine added. "He washed off the pressure of a new tournament – it can feel like an uphill battle to adapt to the Premier League and a great team like City. Haaland's shown he can do it. For all of us who love this club, this is a wonderful moment to enjoy the show – he's a cracking striker."

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The league's top top sides meet in arguably the showdown of the season, with Arsenal needing to secure all three points at the Etihad Stadium to put their title chances back into their own hands.