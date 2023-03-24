Sergio Aguero thinks Lionel Messi to Barcelona could be ON as he urges Joan Laporta to make crucial transfer call & get it done

Sergio Aguero thinks Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona and has urged president Joan Laporta to "make an effort" to get the deal done.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine bid a teary-eyed farewell to Barca in the summer of 2021 to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a two-year deal with a reported €35 million (£30m/$41m) per annum in wages. But a potential return to Barcelona continues to make headlines as Messi's contract in France runs down, with the forward yet to agree to an extension. His former international team-mate Aguero has further fuelled the speculation and claimed that there is a 50-50 chance of Messi returning to Camp Nou, if Joan Laporta makes the call.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My feeling is that there is a 50% chance that Leo Messi will return at Barca. I think that Leo should retire at Barca. Barcelona is his home, he has to finish his career here. If president Laporta makes the step, I think Messi’s return to Barcelona will come closer," he said during a Twitch session for Gerard Pique's King's League.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Laporta has mentioned on several occasions that he would like to bring Messi back to Camp Nou and even held a meeting with Jorge Messi to discuss a wide range of subjects, including a potential tribute match. Barcelona's financial struggles could, however, prove to be a major stumbling block in completing the deal, while Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal are reportedly drawing up an elaborate plan to sign Messi in the summer and are ready to offer a mammoth $300 million (£247m) per year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The forward is currently with the Argentina national team and after scoring a stunning free-kick against Panama in a 2-1 win on Thursday he will return to action to action on Monday to take on Curacao.