'Are you OK?' - Sergio Aguero experiences heart arrhythmia live on Twitch stream in scary incident

- Ex-City striker paused during live video
- Said he had heartbeat problem
- Forced to retire from football 18 months ago
WHAT HAPPENED? Aguero stopped and clutched his chest momentarily in the middle of a Twitch stream Wednesday night. After pausing momentarily, the Argentine admitted he had endured a "mini-arrhythmia." He was accompanied by famous streamer Ibai Llanos, who asked if Aguero needed medical treatment - which the former Argentine star swiftly declined.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero was forced to retire at just 33 after experiencing heart problems during a game for Barcelona back in 2021. He was subsequently fitted with a pacemaker and told that he shouldn't play football again.
WHAT NEXT? The Argentine seems to have avoided any serious issues. Since retirement, he has mostly stayed away from football, but recently appeared in Gerard Pique's Kings League and regularly streams on his own channel.