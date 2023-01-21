'F*ck cancer!' - Sebastien Haller puts inspirational message on his boots for Bundesliga return with Dortmund

- Haller available for Dortmund
- Striker wearing special message on boots
- Ivory Coast star recovered from cancer
WHAT HAPPENED? Haller is expected to be part of the Dortmund squad for Sunday's Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, the first time he will make a league appearance since undergoing treatment for testicular cancer. The striker posted an image carousel on Instagram showing his boots carrying the special message.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haller has not featured in a competitive for the German team since joining from Ajax last summer. The Ivory Coast international was diagnosed with a testicular tumour in July. However, he did net a hat-trick in a friendly against Basel this month.
WHAT NEXT FOR HALLER? Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has not clarified whether the 28-year-old will be named in the starting XI for Sunday's match, but the striker is on the verge of returning to action.