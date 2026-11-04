Scott Parker returns to West Ham as head coach to replace Nuno Espirito Santo and lead Championship promotion push

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West Ham United have appointed former midfielder Scott Parker as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal to revive their faltering Championship promotion bid. The 46-year-old succeeds Nuno Espirito Santo, who was dismissed on Tuesday following consecutive home defeats against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

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Former midfielder takes coaching reins

Parker returns to the London Stadium as the Hammers' fourth permanent manager since David Moyes departed in May 2024, having been out of work since leaving relegated Burnley in April. He inherits a squad sitting eighth in the table, with assistance from first-team coaches Steve Potts, Gerard Prenderville, and Billy Lepine, as well as sporting director Mark Noble.

West Ham currently trail leaders Middlesbrough by six points after winning two of their past six matches.

Returning boss targets swift promotion

After making 129 appearances and winning three consecutive player of the year awards during his four-year playing spell in east London, Parker spoke to the club's official website about his return: "It is a very proud moment for me to step into this role and return to a club that means so much to me and my family.

"There was a warmth, a love, a feeling that I probably didn't have anywhere else. There was something which stood out constantly and that was the relationship that I built up with the fanbase here. That rapport and respect, that I felt instantly.

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"More than anything, this is an opportunity that I am very excited about. I feel privileged and honoured to be the guy that wants to lead us back to the Premier League and be the head coach of this football club at this moment in time.

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"My energy levels, my enthusiasm, my desire, my passion - it's absolutely running through and that's the feeling I had as soon as there was a conversation that this was possible. That's exactly why I'm here and why I want to be here."

Having previously guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley out of the second tier, Parker also reflected on his initial discussions with the hierarchy: "From my first calls with Karim [Virani, interim chief executive] and Daniel [Kretinsky, largest shareholder], it was clear they have a shared vision and desire to return the club to the Premier League as quickly as possible. I share that ambition and I'm very confident we can achieve it.

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"I've been in this division three times and I've got out of this division three times. This is a tough division, there is absolutely no denying it.

"I will use every ounce of my experience, every ounce of my knowledge, to have an understanding of what we're going to need to bring consistency."

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Interim chief hails unanimous choice

Explaining why the board turned to their former midfielder following Saturday's 3-1 loss to West Brom, interim chief executive Karim Virani told the club website: "He is someone who is held in high regard at West Ham United and throughout the game, and he was the unanimous choice of the board to become our new head coach.

"He has fantastic experience and pedigree across an outstanding playing and coaching career, a clear and proven track record of success as a head coach in the EFL Championship, and a deep understanding of West Ham United, its identity and our loyal and passionate fanbase.

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"We believe that all of these factors together make him the right man to lead us forward and help the club to achieve our objectives this season and beyond.

"Scott has the complete support of everyone here and, from the conversations we have had with him already, we believe he will represent West Ham United and our supporters in a way that we can all be extremely proud of."

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Cardiff trip begins revival mission

Parker takes charge of the Hammers for the first time on Wednesday night when they travel to Cardiff City looking to bounce back immediately from their recent slump. Securing a positive result in South Wales will be crucial as the new head coach attempts to close the gap on the automatic promotion places before the upcoming international break.

Meanwhile, the east London outfit will make further announcements regarding additions to Parker's backroom team over the coming days and weeks.