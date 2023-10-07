Scott McTominay explains how David Beckham documentary inspired his match-winning double for Man Utd against Brentford

Scott McTominay says watching the new documentary about David Beckham inspired him to score twice in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Brentford.

McTominay scores twice against Brentford

Midfielder inspired by Beckham documentary

United star pays tribute to those at the club

WHAT HAPPENED? United were minutes away from a 1-0 defeat thanks to Mathias Jensen's goal in the 26th minute, only for substitute McTominay to score twice in second-half stoppage time. After the match, the Scottish international revealed he had watched the Beckham documentary on Netflix on Friday and that galvanised him somewhat against the Bees. The United academy product paid tribute to the club's former great players, long-serving receptionist Kath Phipps and more.

WHAT THEY SAID: The midfielder said: “I can't describe how I felt about the second goal. I was watching David Beckham's documentary last night and you see the history and the people behind the club. That's what the lads do it for, Kath on reception, the kit men, everyone, it's so important we all come together and we do it for the people. I'm a fan myself, so I want to do well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United avoided their third straight home defeat following losses to Galatasaray and Crystal Palace in recent weeks, but were fairly unconvincing against Thomas Frank's men. They sit mid-table in the Premier League table, eight points behind leaders Tottenham.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United take on Sheffield United next weekend before returning to Champions League action against Copenhagen the following Tuesday.