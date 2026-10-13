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The former Manchester United star calls for improved signings

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Manchester United legend Paul Scholes believes his former club will not win the Premier League until they replace central defensive duo Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

United's miserable start to the season rolled on last Saturday, with Michael Carrick's side held to a 1-1 draw by a 10-man Tottenham.

Bottom of the table before their trip to Old Trafford, Spurs controlled long spells of the game and wasted a stack of chances to take the lead.

Bryan Mbeumo broke the deadlock against the run of play 20 minutes from the end. Then Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off for headbutting Luke Shaw. Down to ten men, Spurs still found an equaliser through Dominic Solanke in the closing moments.

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Scholes was hugely disappointed with Manchester United's performance and believes a disappointing summer transfer window is already having a negative impact on his former club.

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Scholes said on "The Good, The Bad and The Football" podcast: "Tottenham were bottom of the league before Saturday's game, and they completely dominated Manchester United."

He added, as reported by the English newspaper "Metro": "We talk a lot about signings, don't we? The idea is to improve your team, and someone like Elliot Anderson would make them better, but I'm not sure the players they've brought in will make them better."

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He continued: "I think they're good in the attacking areas, but look at the two centre-backs, that's an area of the pitch which hasn't been addressed for many years."

He went on: "We've had the same two centre-backs for two or three years, and we know we won't succeed with them. We'll never win the Premier League with them."

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He concluded his remarks: "Manchester United need a new defence."



