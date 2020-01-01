Schalke confirm AC Milan interest in Liverpool-linked Kabak

The Bundesliga outfit fielded an approach for the Turkish centre-back from the Rossoneri in the summer transfer window

have confirmed 's interest in -linked defender Ozan Kabak.

Kabak has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects in European football since moving to Schalke from for €15 million (£14m/$18m) in June 2019.

The 20-year-old signed a five-year contract at Veltins-Arena, and has since racked up 30 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring three goals.

It has been reported that Liverpool have opened talks with Schalke over a possible deal for Kabak, who has a €45m (£41m/$53m) release clause in his contract which will become active next summer.

However, the German club have already turned down an approach for a prized asset from another high-profile potential suitor, with Milan told the centre-back was not for sale towards the end of the last transfer window.

Schalke sporting director Jochen Schneider told WAZ of the Rossoneri's attempt to sign Kabak: "Milan knocked at the very end of the transfer period in the summer, which was out of the question for us."

The international is currently serving a five-game suspension after being punished for spitting in the direction of Ludwig Augustinsson during a 3-1 defeat to on September 26.

Kabak was sent off in the second half after receiving two yellow cards, and although the referee missed the incident with Augustinsson, the German Football Association took retrospective action against him for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

The former Stuttgart star is set to sit out a DFB Cup first-round clash against Schweinfurt on Tuesday, but will be available for selection again when Schalke take in a trip to on Saturday.

Schneider is looking forward to seeing Kabak back on the pitch, having seen the defender establish himself as a key member of the squad since returning from lockdown.

“Ozan is simply a great player, he was one of the few bright spots even after the restart in May," the Schalke chief added.

"Now he will help us to become even more stable defensively and, with his strength at set-pieces, also more dangerous offensively."

Manuel Baum's side have struggled in Kabak's absence, slipping to 17th in the standings after six fixtures, but did manage to pick up a 1-1 draw in their last outing at home to Stuttgart.