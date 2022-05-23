Sanusi and Mbemba win Portuguese Cup with FC Porto

Zaidu Sanusi and Chancel Mbemba have won the 2021-22 Portuguese Cup after defeating Tondela on Sunday evening.

The Dragons silenced the Gold and Greens 3-1 at Estadio Nacional in Oeiras with Mehdi Taremi bagging a brace and a goal from Vitinha.

Buoyed by their league triumph with a record-breaking 91 points, Sergio Conceicao’s men went into the match aiming to complete a domestic double.

They got off to a flying start after Taremi beat Mauritanian goalkeeper Babacar Niasse from the penalty spot following an infringement in the opponents’ box.

Although Nuno Campos’ men pushed harder for an equaliser, the attacking trio of Rafael Barbosa, Daniel Anjos, and Salvador Agra were caged by Porto defenders.

Eight minutes before the hour mark, Vitinha doubled the advantage for the reigning Portuguese champions after he was teed up by Pepe.

In the 66th minute, they had a chance to race to a three-goal lead but Taremi missed from the penalty spot.

Brazilian defender Neto Borges pulled one goal back for Tondela in the 73rd minute after he was set up by Salvador Agra.

A minute letter, Taremi made amends for his earlier miss by giving Porto a two-goal advantage. This time, it was vice-captain Otavio supplying the assist.

Even at a late rally from the relegated side, Porto held their nerve to claim the title for the 18th time in their history.

Nigeria international Sanusi played from start to finish as well as Congo international Mbemba.

On the other side, Algeria's Naoufel Khacef, Cape Verde's Telmo Arcanjo, and Benin Republic's Sessi D'Almeida were not dressed for action.

Article continues below

“We always have our chances, even though the team on the other side is stronger, but so do we, if we defend well, we will have our chances," manager Campos who is playing in his third final said before the match.

“Any final is decided in detail, any final is decided by a unique moment in the game and usually the finals are very balanced, so we are prepared to suffer, but we are also prepared to take advantage of the opportunities we have.”

Sanusi is part of Nigeria’s squad to face Mexico and Ecuador in June international friendlies