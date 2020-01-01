Sane admits 'surprise' at being subbed sub but feels 'the full trust' of Bayern Munich team and manager

The Germany international has promised to bounce back stronger in 2021 after another underwhelming showing in the Bundesliga

Leroy Sane has admitted being a subbed sub against came as a "surprise", but insists he still feels "the full trust" of the team and manager.

Sane was handed his 16th appearance for Bayern since moving to Allianz Arena from for €60 million (£54m/$74m) when Hansi Flick's side traveled to Bay Arena on Saturday.

The international was introduced to the action in the 32nd minute after Kingsley Coman was forced off through injury, with the visitors 1-0 down to a Patrick Schick volley at the time.

Sane played a key role in Bayern's equaliser just before the interval, playing the ball out wide for Thomas Muller to float a cross into the danger area which Robert Lewandowski was able to head home after some poor Leverkusen defending.

However, the former City star was otherwise unable to influence proceedings in the final third as he struggled to get on the ball, with Flick eventually deciding to make a double change midway through the second half.

Joshua Kimmich was brought on for Corentin Tolisso, while Sane endured the embarrassment of being taken off after being substituted on earlier in the game as he made way for Jamal Musiala.

Flick defended his decision post-match, telling reporters: "If you see the second half, Thomas Muller is indispensable, Serge Gnabry improved in the second half, that's why I substituted Leroy Sane. There was no other option."

Sane has conceded that he was shocked to see his number up in the 68th minute but has also acknowledged the fact his recent performances have fallen below the required standard.

The 24-year-old has no intention of dwelling on the incident at Bay Arena and pledged to come back stronger in the second half of the campaign, with German football now on hiatus until January.

"The substitution came as a surprise to me at first - I didn't know it like that. But that also happens once," Sane told Bild. "I feel the full trust of the team and I'm totally at ease with FC Bayern. I am my biggest critic myself and know how to classify the fact that I was not able to use my capabilities recently. But that will change.

"I will do everything I can to repay the club's trust in me."

Bayern are sitting top of the heading into the winter break, two points clear of Leverkusen and , who missed the chance to move into second after being held 0-0 by Cologne.