Sancho returns to Man Utd but will still train alone after absence for 'mental and physical' struggles

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international was left out of the United squad for the mid-season camp in Spain, with manager Erik ten Hag revealing he was struggling 'physically and mentally'. Instead he spent time training individually in the Netherlands during the break, but was still not in contention for a place in United’s matchday squad when they faced Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on December 21 or Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on December 27.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag has confirmed that the player has now returned to the club but he is still not in a position to train with the first-team squad. Speaking to reporters, the United boss said: "The time is not now [for him to return to the squad] but he is making progress. We will see when he is ready to return into the squad. He's back in Manchester, he will start individual training."

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will hope to end the year on a high as they take on Wolves in a Premier League clash on Saturday.