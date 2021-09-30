Sancho, Lingard & Tomori named in England squad as Greenwood & Bellingham miss out

Jadon Sancho has been included in the latest England squad despite the struggles he has endured on the back of a big-money move to Manchester United, while Fikayo Tomori has earned a recall following the completion of a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan.

Gareth Southgate’s side are due to resume their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with two fixtures during the latest international break.

They will face Andorra in the first of those on October 9, before then playing host to Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Conor Coady, Reece James, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

