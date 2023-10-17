'Real football games are more fun' - San Diego Wave & USWNT superstar Alex Morgan extends special invite to Taylor Swift and aims dig at NFL

NWSL star Alex Morgan extended an invite to Taylor Swift to attend a match after she was spotted at NFL games cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Morgan extends NWSL invite to Swift

Popstar seen attending NFL games

San Diego Wave win regular season title

WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan spoke to reporters Tuesday, just two days after her club, San Diego Wave FC, clinched the NWSL regular season title while booking an automatic bye in the first-round of the playoffs.

The USWNT star was asked if she thought world-renowned popstar Taylor Swift would ever attend an NWSL match, and she gave a cheeky response while throwing a small dig at the NFL - a league where Swift has recently been photographed attending games.

WHAT THEY SAID: “There’s an open invitation always,” Morgan told media when asked if Swift could make an appearance at a future game. “I mean, American football games are fun but real football is even more fun.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swift has been pictured attending Kansas City Chiefs NFL games, with rumors circling that she's developed a relationship with their star tight-end, Travis Kelce. The duo have been pictured leaving Arrowhead Stadium together, while also partaking in a recent Saturday Night LIVE skit on television about the rumored romance.

Morgan, meanwhile, just clinched the NWSL regular season title with the San Diego Wave in stunning fashion, beating Racing Louisville 2-0 on the final day courtesy of a winner from Morgan herself.

WHAT NEXT FOR MORGAN? The USWNT play Colombia in a pair of friendlies on October 26 and 29 while the San Diego Wave get their NWSL postseason underway with a semifinal match on Sunday, November 5. They earned an automatic bye into the semis due to their regular season performance.