Sam Allardyce to leave Leeds after relegation from Premier League

Leeds coach Sam Allardyce will leave the club in the wake of their relegation from the Premier League.

Allardyce held talks with Leeds

Will leave after contract expires

Elland Road relegated from Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Allardyce discussed his future with the Elland Road club's CEO Angus Kinnear, according to The Telegraph, and it has been decided that he will not stay in charge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Allardyce, 68, took charge of Leeds on May 3, replacing Javi Gracia at the helm. Leeds were 17th in the table but ended up being relegated after collecting one point from the four matches they played under him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Leeds will now begin their search for a new manager to help guide the club out of the Championship and back into the English top-flight. They may also need to appoint a new director of football having seen Victor Orta depart during the season.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The club will look to rebuild over the summer as they prepare for life in English football's second tier.