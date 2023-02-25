'I will be back to my best soon' - William Saliba vows to rediscover form at Arsenal

The 21-year-old defender has promised he'll be back to his early-season heights soon after an indifferent return to Arsenal after the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? Saliba was an absolute revelation for the Gunners prior to the World Cup interval, becoming a defensive linchpin for Arteta's side and getting himself a rather catchy song from the Arsenal faithful. That hasn't really changed as he's started every Premier League game this season, missing just 14 minutes of top-flight action. However, he's admitted that his post-World Cup performances haven't matched up to the levels he showed before heading to Qatar with France. It's a period of form that he feels isn't going to last much longer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sky Sports, the defender said: "I went to the World Cup, I didn't play, but it's okay - I still smile. It was my first experience. I am young and to be in this France squad is so hard, so I was happy. It makes me hungry to be in the next tournament.

"We lost that final, unfortunately, but we will be back. Then I came back and I have this little period where I didn't play my best. I know I have to work, to get back [to my levels]. I know when I play [well] and when I play [poorly]. We are lucky here, I have the coaches to help me grow. They sit me down and say, 'This one was good, this was bad... you need to improve here'.

"If I am bad, I am bad. I don't say, 'Yes, this is my first season in the Premier League'. I will be back to my best soon, but I have to work."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This campaign is the first one that has seen Saliba feature heavily in the Arsenal side. Signed by Unai Emery for around £27m back in 2019, the Frenchman was quickly back in his native country and his former club as Saint-Etienne took him on loan for the 19/20 campaign. Two more loans would follow, first to Nice in 2021 and then to Marseille in 21/22, before Saliba burst onto the Premier League scene earlier this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR SALIBA? The Frenchman is set to start once again for the Gunners when they travel to Leicester later today.