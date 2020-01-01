‘Saliba goes straight in but Arsenal still need to add’ – Campbell calls for more defensive signings

A highly-rated French defender will officially complete a switch to Emirates Stadium over the summer, but more additions are being called for

William Saliba will go straight into the starting XI, says Kevin Campbell, but the Gunners are considered to still be in need of another centre-half.

David Luiz was acquired from London rivals in 2019, while Pablo Mari was taken on a short-term deal from Flamengo during the winter transfer window.

It could be that his loan deal is turned into a permanent agreement, with the Spaniard impressing before competitive football shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Big things are also expected of Saliba, with the 19-year-old set to officially complete a switch from St Etienne at the end of the current campaign – having been allowed to spend 2019-20 on loan in his native .

Campbell believes the talented youngster will be handed a prominent role at Emirates Stadium, but Mikel Arteta has been urged to scour the market for further defensive reinforcements.

The former Arsenal striker told the Chronicles of a Gooner podcast: “We made a very astute signing last year which many gave the club stick for: Saliba.

“At least we’ve got a centre-half, a big, strong, quick, centre-half who is going to go straight into that side. He has to.

“Do we need another one? Yes we probably do. Will we get one? Who knows?

“If we can get Saliba in and bed him in nicely then at least the defence is a lot younger and is a lot stronger.”

While the Gunners are being urged to further bolster their ranks on the field, the right option appears to have been found off it.

Arteta has offered cause for optimism through the opening months of his reign, with only two defeats suffered in 13 outings, and Campbell believes the former Arsenal captain will prove to be a success back in familiar surroundings.

He added: “We’ve got the right manager but now we’ve got to get the right players in.

“I don’t think we’ve got the right balance of player in our system to play the way Mikel Arteta wants. There’s a lot of toing and froing of who knows what’s going to happen with this season?”

With Premier League football in lockdown, Arsenal sit ninth in the table – eight points adrift of the top four with 10 games due to be taken in.