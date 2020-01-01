Salah draws level with Gerrard as Liverpool's all-time leading Champions League goalscorer

In just his third season with the six-time European champions, the Egypt star has matched the club legend's feat with a strike against Atalanta

Mohamed Salah moved level with Steven Gerrard as 's top goal scorer in European Cup and history on Tuesday.

Salah netted a stunning breakaway goal early in the second half against as the Reds tore the Serie A side apart in a 5-0 victory.

That strike, a composed left-footed finish at the end of a rapid burst forward, was the international's 21st in the Champions League proper for the team. Salah has therefore tied Gerrard's all-time club benchmark.

21 - Mohamed Salah has now scored 21 goals for Liverpool in the Champions League, drawing level with Steven Gerrard as the club's highest goalscorer in European Cup/Champions League history.

Salah, who reached the 2018 final in his first season at Anfield and won the competition the following year, swiftly teed up a fourth Liverpool goal for Sadio Mane.

Diogo Jota had scored twice before the break and completed his hat-trick – his first in Liverpool colours – as Jurgen Klopp's side moved 5-0 up after just 54 minutes.

That would be the end of the scoring as Jurgen Klopp's men cruised to a win that saw them win their third straight match in the Champions League group stage.

Liverpool are in pole position to qualify for the knockout phase after going top of Group D, five points clear of and Atalanta who are both on four.

The five-goal victory on Tuesday means Klopp's side also set the record for the biggest ever win by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition.

Jota has impressed for the Reds of late, with the international only the second player to score on his first two starts in the Champions League for Liverpool, following Robbie Keane back in 2008.

Having also starred for in the last term, Jota has now scored three hat-tricks in the Champions League and Europa League combined since the start of last season, the only player to have done so more than once.

He has scored nine goals since the start of last season in European competition - six for Wolves and now three for Liverpool - which is more than any other player for an English side in that period, excluding strikes in qualifying matches.

Following the international break, Liverpool's next Champions League match will be against Atalanta at Anfield on November 25.