'Saka is a bit too nice' - England and Arsenal star must learn to be 'more streetwise', says Silvestre

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka suffered heartbreak with England at the Qatar World Cup as they crashed out at the quarter-final stage after a 2-1 loss to France. On the back of that result, former Arsenal and Les Bleus defender Silvestre outlined the main areas in which he feels Saka can still improve, albeit while praising the 21-year-old as the Three Lions' standout player of the tournament.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Maybe Bukayo Saka is a bit too nice. He needs to be a bit more aggressive,'' Silvestre told BettingExpert. "He is extremely nice so he needs more aggressiveness in his game. He has improved in that sense and it can be very tricky sometimes. Other than that I really don’t think he needs to improve on that many aspects.

"He has done really well for Arsenal and he is still a very young player. If he can get a bit more streetwise, I think he is there. For England (their best player was) Saka for being so dangerous, taking on players, causing issues. He got the penalty [against France]. He was for me, the number one player, in terms of performance, for England.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka was certainly one of England's star performers in Qatar and was even crowned Man of the Match in their defeat to France. He scored three goals in four matches overall and troubled defenders throughout the tournament with his pace and dribbling ability.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The forward will get back to competitive action after Christmas when Arsenal host West Ham in the Premier League on December 27.