'Sad how it's ended' - Wrexham icon Paul Mullin reveals disappointment at leaving Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side after sealing Wigan loan switch

Paul Mullin admits it is “sad how it ended” for him at Wrexham, with the Red Dragons star leaving North Wales for an initial loan spell at Wigan.

WHAT HAPPENED?

After becoming one of the first marquee signings for Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at SToK Racecourse, Mullin went on to hit 110 goals for Wrexham while becoming a three-time Player of the Year.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He helped Phil Parkinson’s side to three successive promotions, making EFL history in the process, but found himself slipping down the pecking order in 2024-25 as game time proved hard to come by.

Article continues below

Getty

WHAT MULLIN SAID

The 30-year-old frontman has now linked up with League One outfit Wigan, telling their official media team of why he moved to Wrexham and how it feels to have walked away from that adventure: “I made that move first and foremost for family reasons, it was something that was going to be close to home and something that was going to be exciting every day. At that point I never thought it would go on to become what it’s become. It’s been absolutely phenomenal.

“It was sad to leave there how it’s ended, in a way, that happens in football, you leave clubs. Just the way it’s gone it has been quite disappointing, but they say as one door closes another one opens and I’m ready for a new chapter. I’m buzzing to be here and to go out every week and play for Wigan.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Mullin has seen his stock soar after starring on the ‘Welcome to Wrexham’ documentary series and added on his experiences alongside A-list chairmen: “It’s been quite hard and strange at times. When we were playing in the National League, because of who the owners are and the attention we had because of the documentary and things, I ended up getting a lot more attention than players who are in the Premier League and a lot better at football than me.

“That was quite strange to accept but I’m one of those people that just get on with it and be myself. I found it quite funny. It’s an absolute privilege that anybody would ever stop me in the street to speak to me or take a photo.”

WHAT NEXT?

Mullin became a fan favourite at Wrexham and will be hoping to endear himself quickly to a new group of supporters after linking up with Wigan. He has joined them on a season-long loan, with there still two years left to run on his contract in Wales.