Ryan Reynolds sends message to Paul Mullin after Wrexham striker suffers punctured lung in Man Utd friendly

Ryan Reynolds sent a heartfelt message to Paul Mullin, wishing him a "speedy recovery", after the Wrexham star suffered a punctured lung.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham were given a huge scare over Mullin's health after he was cleaned out by Manchester United keeper Nathan Bishop while the two players were vying for a long ball, during Wrexham's 3-1 friendly win over the Premier League side. He spent around eight minutes receiving treatment on the pitch before he left for the hospital with an oxygen mask on his face.

Reynolds, co-owner of Wrexham, took to social media to send his regards and penned a heartfelt note for Mullin, which read: "Paul Mullin puts his last drop of blood into everything he does. The entire @Wrexham_AFC community is pulling for a speedy recovery."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bishop has tended an apology to Mullin on social media, insisting that the challenge was a "complete misjudgement" and that he had "zero malicious intent" before wishing him the "speediest recovery". However, Wrexham coach, Phil Parkinson, was filled with rage about the incident as he will have to make do without the services of the talismanic striker for the start of next season.

WHAT NEXT? It is yet to be known the return date for Mullin but he will definitely miss Wrexham's next pre-season fixture against Philadelphia Union II on July 29.

