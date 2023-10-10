Ruled out! Wonderkid Lamine Yamal pulls out of Spain squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers and joins lengthy injury list at Barcelona ahead of El Clasico

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has pulled out of Spain's squad for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Scotland and Norway due to injury.

Yamal will leave Spain camp

Picked up an injury against Granada

Could take around 10 days to recover

WHAT HAPPENED? The young forward picked up a knock during the 2-2 draw against Granada last weekend. He had some discomfort in his hip flexor and underwent scans after joining the Spanish national team camp.

After the results were handed over to the medical team, it was confirmed that he would not be available for the next two matches and would leave the camp.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Yamal is the latest Barcelona player to be sidelined with an injury after Frenkie de Jong, Robert Lewandowski, Pedri, Jules Kounde and Raphinha. It is expected that the teenager will take around 10 days to recover which means that if everything goes to plan then he will be available for the season's first El Clasico on October 28 against Real Madrid.

WHAT THEY SAID?: A statement from RFEF read: “The international Lamine Yamal leaves the Spanish national team camp after being evaluated by the medical services of the Royal Spanish Football Federation.

“It was determined that he will not be able to participate in the next two qualifiers for Euro 2024, which will pit Spain against Scotland in Seville and Norway in Oslo.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT'S NEXT? Barcelona will get back to action after the international break on October 22 against Athletic Club and it remains to be seen if Yamal can feature against the Basque team.