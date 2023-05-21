Boost for Barcelona as Ruben Neves appears to wave goodbye to Wolves fans at Molineux as midfielder admits: ‘I want to play in the Champions League’

Ruben Neves appeared to bid goodbye to Wolves fans after their final home game of season against Everton.

Neves waves goodbye to Wolves fan

Linked with a move away from club

Wants to play in Champions League

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese seemed to have hinted at a move away from Wolves in the summer after he waved goodbye to fans during their final home game of the season at Molineux on Saturday against Everton.

Neves also stated after the game that while he loves playing for his current club, he definitely dreams of playing in the Champions League in future.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to reporters after the game, Neves said, "My future? That remains to be seen. My family and I would love to continue here. We are happy, but I can't deny that I would like to play in the Champions League. In football, there are goals to achieve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: European giants like Barcelona and Manchester United have shown interest in signing the midfielder in the summer with the Catalan giants reportedly considering sending Ansu Fati to Wolves in a swap deal to rope in Neves.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR RUBEN NEVES? The 26-year-old will be next seen in action on May 28 when Wolves take on Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.