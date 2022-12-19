'Dance all you want' - Roy Keane aims dig at Brazil celebrations after Argentina win World Cup

Roy Keane aimed a dig towards Brazil as Argentina beat France to win the 2022 World Cup, when discussing the celebrations after the game.

WHAT HAPPENED? Argentina burst into celebration as they saw off France with a 4-2 penalty shootout victory to claim their third World Cup crown in Qatar, having played out a spectacular 3-3 draw beforehand. Argentina were overjoyed at the full-time whistle and inevitably broke out into dance, which pundit and former pro Keane was happy to see. He couldn't resist using the scenes as a chance to slyly dig at Brazil, though, who were dumped out in the quarter-final.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on ITV after the game, Keane said: "Look what brilliant scenes, it is just brilliant, dance all you want. They'll be dancing at the hotel tonight, good luck to them, they'll be dancing for the next 10 years. That's when you dance, when you win it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Manchester United captain went viral for berating Brazil after they thrashed South Korea in the round of 16, dancing between goals and celebrating the win emphatically to his displeasure. Keane infamously said it was 'like watching Strictly (Come Dancing)' a famous dance show on terrestrial television in the UK.

The Selecao headed into the tournament as favourites, but after their showing in the last 16, were knocked out on penalties in the quarter-final by Croatia.

WHAT NEXT? The return of club football means there's no stopping Keane, who will no doubt make headlines again in the next few weeks for more of his unapologetic punditry.