Wayne Rooney has told Marcus Rashford to "f*cking gets his head out of his a*se" amid rumours suggesting the Manchester United striker could leave Old Trafford.

Rashford is enduring the worst season of his Man Utd career, having only scored five goals across 26 appearances in all competitions.

The 24-year-old has lost his starting place due to his poor form, leading to reports of a potential exit when the summer transfer window opens.

Rooney's message to Rashford

Derby County boss Rooney, who enjoyed a hugely successful 13 year spell at United as a player, has dismissed the notion Rashford will have to leave the club to rebuild his confidence.

The 36-year-old scored 253 goals for the Red Devils between 2004 and 2017, an all-time club record, but he believes Rashford is capable of breaking that.

“To get the record and be United’s highest goal scorer is f***ing massive," Rooney said at an event in Manchester over the weekend.

“What I hope is that Marcus Rashford f*cking gets his head out of his a*se and goes and breaks that record. He is a Manchester lad.”

Rooney wants to be Man Utd manager

Rooney is earning his stripes as a coach at Derby in the Championship, but has admitted his ulitmate goal is to return to Old Trafford.

The former United and Everton striker has also confirmed that he was a candidate for the top job at Goodison Park before Frank Lampard was appointed to replace Rafa Benitez in January.

"The whole reason in me going into management is Manchester United. I got offered the job interview for the Everton job," said Rooney.

“I want to be Manchester United manager. I know I am not ready now but I have to plan everything I do to make sure one day it will happen.”

