Wayne Rooney could link up with NFL legend Tom Brady at Birmingham City and replace John Eustace as manager after admitting to frustrations at DC United

Championship side Birmingham City are considering a new manager and Wayne Rooney is thought to be top of the list.

Birmingham looking at Rooney

Eustace's future in doubt

Rooney admits to frustrations at DC United

WHAT HAPPENED? Rooney has emerged as an option to replace John Eustace as manager of Birmingham, according to The Telegraph. The new American owners of Birmingham are considering replacing Eustace with the former Manchester United and England captain despite seeing the team make a strong start to the season. However, after taking control in July, US-based Shelby Companies Limited (SCL) has talked of appointing a well-known manager at the helm of the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rooney has been singled out as a serious possibility as the club looks to end a 13-year hiatus from the Premier League. The move would see Rooney link up with NFL legend Tom Brady who has become a minority owner of the Championship side.

WHAT THEY SAID: Birmingham may have been encouraged to move for Rooney following recent comments to the Washington Post when he spoke about his frustration after not being offered a new deal at DC United.

"I am slightly disappointed and frustrated that there has been no contact for two months,” he said. "We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven’t heard back. Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn’t been the case.

“We asked to sit down and speak because planning for next season needs to go ahead. So we asked two months ago where everything was at, are we moving forward or not moving forward — if that’s the case from their point of view — and we haven’t heard back.

"That’s frustrating because, either way, I’d rather know what’s the plan because we have to plan for next season. We need to do it earlier rather than later. The fact we haven’t heard back is probably signalling one thing, but I’m sure they’ll have their reasons for that. So I’ll wait and see."

WHAT NEXT FOR ROONEY? There is no indication that Eustace is about to be fired, however, he has been linked with roles at Swansea and Rangers. Rooney's current DC United contract is due to expire in December.