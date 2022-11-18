Ronaldo confirms he turned down mammoth £305m transfer offer from Saudi club in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he turned down a £305m deal to join a Saudi club last summer because he was 'happy' at Manchester United.

Ronaldo confirms £305m Al-Hilal offer

Rejected deal as was 'happy' at United

Would have made him world's richest footballer

WHAT HAPPENED? In more news emerging from Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan on TalkTV, the Portugal forward confirmed rumours that Saudi club Al-Hilal had offered him a two-year deal, which would have made him the highest-paid footballer in the world. However, Ronaldo admitted that he turned down the offer because, at the time, he was content playing for Man Utd.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's true, yes it's true," he revealed. "But what the press keep saying, the garbage that nobody wants me, which is completely wrong. I was happy here to be honest, I was motivated to do a great season here. But they [the media] continue to repeat that nobody wants Cristiano."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The news of Ronaldo snubbing a move away from United ironically comes after several clubs have since distanced themselves from him, such as Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Sporting CP. Even his own dressing room reportedly want him gone before the end of the World Cup, following a now infamous interview that has sent shockwaves through the club.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Ronaldo now finds himself isolated at Man United...

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? After his absence in Portugal's drubbing of Nigeria due to a stomach bug, Ronaldo will be keen to feature in the Selecao's World Cup opener against Ghana next Thursday.