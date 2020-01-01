Ronaldo teaches kids to wash hands to fight off coronavirus

The Juventus star is helping his children avoid the virus by making sure they use plenty of hand sanitiser

Cristiano Ronaldo is taking active measures to protect his family from the coronavirus.

The ace posted a video of himself on Instagram showing his children how to keep their hands clean to fight the pandemic.

The international has been consistently reminding his social media followers to follow World Health Organisation guidance on minimising the risk of exposure to Covid-19.

More teams

The first thing health authorities have advised is frequent hand washing with soap and water or an alcohol-based rub and Ronaldo is doing his part to make sure his kids know what to do.

With three of them sitting in high chairs, Ronaldo squirted hand sanitiser in their hands and instructed them to rub it in before giving them a thumbs up after a job well done.

Cristiano Ronaldo teaches his kids how to #staysafe from coronavirus by washing their hands 👶



(🎥: IG/cristiano) pic.twitter.com/HTmF18RMhE — Goal (@goal) March 21, 2020

Three of Ronaldo's Juventus team-mates have tested positive for the virus in recent weeks, with Paulo Dybala the latest to catch it after Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi.

Several Juventus players have been allowed to return to their home countries to avoid contracting coronavirus.

Ronaldo is currently home in Madeira, where his mother was recently released from hospital after suffering a stroke, while Douglas Costa, Gonzalo Higuain, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira have been allowed to return to their respective homelands.

announced on Saturday that technical director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel, who has been training with the Rossoneri's first-team, have contracted coronavirus.

While the pair had already been in isolation for two weeks, they were tested on Friday and will be quarantined until they are clear.

Article continues below

is in a nationwide lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of Covid-19, which is being enforced in some areas by the military.

Coronavirus has claimed at least 4,800 lives in Italy and infected at least 53,578 people. The death toll stands at around 13,000 worldwide with almost 300,000 confirmed cases.

It was also confirmed on Saturday that former president Lorenzo Sanz died days after being hospitalised with symptoms of the coronavirus.