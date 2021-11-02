Ronaldo surpasses manager Solskjaer in Manchester United goal records as he saves Red Devils once again

Cristiano Ronaldo has surpassed his current manager's goalscoring mark at Manchester United after the Portuguese star helped lead Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to a last-gasp draw on Tuesday.

Ronaldo scored late in the club's 2-2 draw with Atalanta, helping seal an improbable point in Italy.

The Portuguese striker himself called the result "lucky", although the stats show there's nothing fortunate about Ronaldo's goalscoring prowess.

Surpassing Solskjaer

With his late goal on Tuesday, Ronaldo has now scored 127 goals in 303 appearances across his two stints at Manchester United.

Those 127 goals are one more than his current manager, with Solskjaer finding the back of the net 126 times in 366 total games.

Ronaldo and Solskjaer overlapped as team-mates during the Portuguese star's first stint at the club, playing together from 2003 until the Norwegian's retirement in 2007.

What did Ronaldo have to say?

"It was a difficult game, I know when we play in Bergamo it is always difficult, but we believe until the end and I am so happy," he told BT Sport.

"We never give up, we believe until the end, it is a good result for us. The beginning was tough, we knew Atalanta would do a lot of pressure, they have a fantastic coach, when I played at Juventus they were always difficult to play against. We were a little bit lucky in the end but that is football.

"We have to still improve, we have different players, different system, we have to adapt with each other, but it will take time. we have time to improve and be better."

The big picture

Ronaldo has proven to be Man Utd's saviour since returning to the club this summer, scoring several late goals to keep the team afloat. In total, Ronaldo has nine goals in 11 games and has scored in all four of the club's Champions League matches so far.

Up next for Ronaldo and Man Utd is another massive game as they face rivals Manchester City this weekend.

