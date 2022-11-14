Could Ronaldo return to Sporting after ‘betrayal’ at Man Utd? Portuguese told ‘everyone likes him’ in Lisbon

Cristiano Ronaldo has been told “everyone at Sporting likes him” after forcing a way towards the exits at Manchester United in an explosive interview.

Portuguese wants out of Old Trafford

Has hit out at Red Devils board & boss

Still held in high regard by first club

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has said that he feels “betrayed” at Old Trafford after being drafted back into the Red Devils’ ranks during the summer of 2021. Ronaldo has hit out at United’s board and current manager Erik ten Hag – who he claims to have no respect for – and it would appear to be only a matter of time before a second stint in England is brought to a close.

WHAT THEY SAID: There has been talk of Ronaldo returning to his roots in Lisbon, with Sporting boss Ruben Amorim telling reporters when asked about links to an all-time great: “I've been asked this question a thousand times. Ronaldo is a Manchester United player. Everyone at Sporting likes him, there's not much to say. He himself says he wants to do things in peace when it comes to his future. He will decide his future. Here there is the club, there's the structure. He's a Manchester United player.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo had hoped to sever ties with the Red Devils in the last transfer window, but saw the deadline pass with no deal done and he has been forced to contend with plenty of bench duty in a testing 2022-23 campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford is due to expire in the summer of 2023, with free agency beckoning regardless of what happens from this point, but it appears likely that a move will be made once another shot at World Cup glory with Portugal in Qatar comes to a close.