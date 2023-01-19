Ronaldo & Messi both start in Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG friendly match as GOATs go head-to-head for first time since 2020

Lionel Messi starts for PSG, while Cristiano Ronaldo will lead the line for Riyadh All-Stars in Thursday's friendly.

Match held in Saudi Arabia

Ronaldo's debut in new country

Messi participates in friendly

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi and Ronaldo highlight a star-studded showing between PSG and a collection of the Saudi Pro League's best players. PSG have fielded a near full strength line-up, with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe also handed starting berths. Sergio Ramos, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos are in the XI as well.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Though there's little at stake in Thursday's friendly, watching Messi and Ronaldo take the field together is always a spectacle. The game will mark Ronaldo's first showing since he moved to Saudi Arabia, while Messi starts his third game after celebrating a World Cup win.

PSG'S STARTING XI VS RIYADH ALL-STARS:

Sky Sports

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI & RONALDO: The two GOATs may be facing each other for the last time, so enjoy it while you can!

Please enable Javascript to view this content