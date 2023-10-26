'Above Cristiano Ronaldo!' - Jamie Carragher celebrates his 2005 Ballon d'Or finish as Thierry Henry and Micah Richards mock Liverpool legend

Jamie Carragher celebrated his 2005 Ballon d'Or finish as he finished tied with Cristiano Ronaldo in the voting.

WHAT HAPPENED? While in his usual punditry role along with presenter Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, and Micah Richards for CBS Sports the defender looked back on the 2005 award list to find that he was tied in the 20th position with the Portuguese forward with one vote each.

Henry stood fourth on the back of an incredible season with 15 votes while Brazil legend Ronaldinho was crowned with the title with 50 votes. Meanwhile, England midfielders Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard came second and third with 45 and 39 votes respectively.

WHAT THEY SAID: "You know who we should also give some credit to for how close they came in 2005 is the man who came joint 20th with Cristiano Ronaldo," Abdo initiated the conversation.

"Do not say Carragher," Richards quipped.

"Above Ronaldo and this fella said I can't touch him," Carragher hit back at the former City defender.

Carragher was preceded by French legend Zinedine Zidane and Italy's goalkeeping great Gianluigi Buffon which stunned Henry: "Zizou 18th and you 20th, that's it we are dead."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carragher played an important role in guiding Liverpool to the Champions League title in 2005 against the mighty AC Milan side in Istanbul as the Reds scripted a scintillating comeback from being 3-0 down at half-time to clinch the trophy in penalties.

The former defender later took to social media and compared himself to Erling Haaland, as there have been reports that the Norwegian will likely be beaten to the individual award by World Cup winner Lionel Messi, despite scoring 52 goals and guiding City to a historic treble.

"I won the CL in 2005 like Haaland this season, he will rightly feel how I did then, robbed!!!" he wrote.

WHAT NEXT? The Ballon d'Or gala will take place on October 30 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.