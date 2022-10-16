Ronaldo makes first Premier League start since August as Portuguese forward returns to Ten Hag’s XI vs Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo is back in a Premier League starting XI at Manchester United for the first time since August.

  • All-time great has seen plenty of bench duty
  • Absence of others working in his favour
  • Included from the off against Magpies

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese superstar has been included from the off in the Red Devils’ top-flight clash with Newcastle at Old Trafford. The 37-year-old’s last start in domestic competition under Erik ten Hag came against Brentford on August 13 – a game United lost 4-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has seen plenty of bench duty in the 2022-23 campaign, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial being asked to lead the line ahead of him.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester United vs NewcastleTwitterCristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images Premier League Brentford Manchester United 4-0 Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag stated prior to kick-off that, with Martial ruled out through injury, Ronaldo was able to start as Rashford is “under the weather and not 100% fit”. He also revealed that Christian Eriksen misses out through illness.

DID YOU KNOW? After not scoring in any of his first seven Premier League appearances against Newcastle, Ronaldo has netted seven in his last five against the Magpies.

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo netted a match-winning goal in his last Premier League outing against Everton, with that effort taking him to 700 in club competition.

