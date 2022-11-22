Ronaldo to Chelsea? Mount quizzed on possible transfer following Man Utd blast from Portuguese superstars

Talk of Cristiano Ronaldo linking up with Chelsea has surfaced again, but Mason Mount is reluctant to be drawn on intriguing transfer speculation.

All-time great has criticised Red Devils

Currently away on World Cup duty

Has seen move to London speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was mooted as a possible target for the Blues when making a push for the exits at Old Trafford over the summer. No deal was done then, but Ronaldo is seemingly back on the market after taking aim at prominent figures in the Manchester United camp during an explosive interview with Piers Morgan.

WHAT THEY SAID: With west London being mooted as a potential landing spot for the Portuguese once more, current Chelsea star Mount – who is away on World Cup duty with England – has said when asked if he could see himself lining up alongside Ronaldo: “Listen, I’m away with international and England at the moment so that’s all I’m focusing on. I’ve just played my first World Cup game, I’m not really thinking about too much else. I’m away with England.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount took in 71 minutes of action for England as they enjoyed a convincing 6-2 victory over Iran in their Qatar 2022 opener, while Ronaldo – who has made no apologies for the statements he made prior to a historic tournament in the Middle East getting underway – is due to line up for Portugal against Ghana on Thursday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? United are yet to make a public statement on what will happen with Ronaldo once he returns to England, with plenty of bridges having been burned, but the expectation is that he has taken in the last of 346 appearances for the Red Devils across two spells and registered his final goal.