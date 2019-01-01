Ronaldinho offers Man Utd hope ahead of Barcelona clash

The Brazilian football icon feels his former side should have finished the Champions League quarter-final tie at Old Trafford

Ronaldinho says he expects to overcome and qualify for the semi-finals this week, but claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are still very much in the tie.

Barcelona emerged from the first leg as leaders after a Luke Shaw own goal gave them a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

The Liga giants had chances to add to their lead but failed to take them and will go into Tuesday’s second leg at Camp Nou with a slender advantage.

And ex-Barcelona star Ronaldinho expects Barcelona to progress, but feels the first goal will be crucial.

“The truth is that Barcelona should have finished the game in Manchester - but at just 1-0 Manchester United will still believe that they are in this tie,” he claimed.

“With the way that Barcelona have been playing and the amount of goals they have been scoring, I do expect them to progress.

“I see them even winning comfortably in Barcelona. It will all be on the first goal.

“If Barcelona score it then it will be a long evening for Manchester United.

“But if they (Man Utd) can score the first goal then it's going to make the stadium nervous - and you never know what can happen then.”

The week’s other stand out quarter-final will come at the Etihad Stadium, where will look to overturn ’s 1-0 lead from the first leg.

It was at this stage that City crashed out to English opposition in last season’s competition, with getting the better of Pep Guardiola’s side over two legs.

Many are expecting an in-form City team to turn the tie around, but Ronaldinho believes that Tottenham are capable of going all the way in the Champions League this season.

“Why can't Spurs win the Champions League?” he added.

“Because they don't have the history in the competition - or because they have never won it before?

“Every team who has won the Champions League had to win it for the first time once.

“Their result against Manchester City, who are one of the best teams and have some of the best players in the competition, showed that they can compete with the best.

“At this stage they will believe they can go all the way - and if they play as they can then maybe they will.”