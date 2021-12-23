Romeo Beckham reveals message from 'amazing' Neymar as Inter Miami starlet partners with Puma

Inter Miami starlet Romeo Beckham has revealed a message he received from his "amazing" Paris Saint-Germain role model Neymar after partnering with Puma.

Beckham joined Inter Miami - the MLS franchise co-owned by his father David - after turning 19 in September, begining his development in their reserve affiliate side Fort Lauderdale CF.

The teenage winger is now preparing for his second season with the USL League One club, during which he will also represent Puma as one of their 'Future Z' athletes.

What has been said?

Beckham has also been handed a pair of Puma Future Z 1.2 football boots after signing a long-term partnership with the world renowned sporting brand.

Puma UK general manager Ben Hughes said: "We are delighted to welcome Romeo into the Puma family. We're excited for Romeo as he prepares for a new season as an elite athlete and look forward to supporting his journey.

"Romeo adds a new voice to the way we shape football culture and build connections with our customers supporting our brand message of faster football and the ideal of driving change in the game."

Neymar reaches out to Beckham

PSG talisman and Brazil international Neymar is also signed to Puma, and made contact with Beckham after seeing the teenager join their ranks.

“Neymar is amazing and I love to watch him play, he messaged me when he saw me wearing Puma, this made my day," Beckham said.

Beckham also looks up to Arsenal legend and ex-France striker Thierry Henry as a source of inspiration along with his father, who played for Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and PSG across his illustrious career.

"Thierry Henry has always been one of my favourite players, some of the goals he scored were unbelievable," he added. "If there were two players I’d love to have the ability of, it would be Thierry and of course my Dad!”

