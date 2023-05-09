Rodrygo reacts to bettering Ronaldo’s Champions League goal return for Real Madrid after edging above R9 on notable chart

Rodrygo has spoken of his pride at bettering the Champions League goal return that Brazil icon Ronaldo managed during his time at Real Madrid.

Legendary striker netted 15 times

Star of the present has topped that tally

Has more European goals than domestic ones

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary frontman spent five years at Santiago Bernabeu between 2002 and 2007, registering 15 goals for the Blancos in European competition. Fellow countryman Rodrygo has now edged above him on a notable chart, with the 22-year-old forward netting 16 times in a competition that he has become something of a specialist in.

WHAT THEY SAID: Rodrygo has told Real Madrid TV of bettering a legendary compatriot: “It’s a dream to enter that top nine of top scorers in the history of Real Madrid in the Champions League. I hope I can score many more goals, I want to continue climbing positions in that ranking. It means a lot to me to be able to surpass Ronaldo, who is an idol for me, for Brazil and for our entire generation.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rodrygo proved to be a key man for Real in their Champions League triumph last season, as he registered crucial efforts against Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages, with the South American boasting more goals in Europe than he has managed (13) through more than 100 appearances in La Liga. He added on that surprising statistic: “I always get butterflies in my stomach when I play, but playing in the Champions League is always more special. For me it was always a dream to play it and I’ve already won it once and I am very grateful for that. It is a competition in which I always feel good playing, good things always happen and I don’t know what is different, what happens to me when I play, but it seems that everything comes off. I go in with the confidence that I am going to score a goal or that I am going to do something that helps the team. It is a very special competition, but I cannot explain what happens to me, which is different from other competitions. I only know that I am very fond of it.”

WHAT NEXT? Real, who appear destined to surrender their Liga crown to Clasico rivals Barcelona this season, will be back in Champions League action on Tuesday when playing host to Premier League giants Manchester City in the first leg of their heavyweight semi-final showdown.