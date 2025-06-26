Rodri reveals how long it will take him to find Ballon d’Or-winning form - with Man City midfielder being eased back from knee ligament surgery

Manchester City star Rodri has revealed how long it will take him to recover Ballon d’Or-winning form after returning from knee ligament surgery.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Spain international midfielder suffered ACL damage in September 2024. Having been forced under the knife, the talismanic 29-year-old missed all but seven minutes of what turned out to be a frustrating season for Pep Guardiola’s side.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

He has taken in three appearances off the bench after being eased back into action - including two outings at the FIFA Club World Cup - but Pep Guardiola has said: “Rodri can play, of course not for 90 minutes but the last 30 or 35. He's been making a step forward in the last three or four days. We had some problems and niggles, but we're happy we could add minutes to him.”

Getty Images

WHAT RODRI SAID

Rodri won the Ballon d’Or in 2024, as he was recognised as the best player on the planet, but has said of recapturing that type of form: “I feel very, very strong, to be honest. The process was long, but I was taking my time. The most important thing was to keep focused and be strong. Don't be sad or whatever. One day I'll come back and this day has finally come and I'm very excited to play again. I know it's still going to be months until I reach my level, but I'm so happy.”

DID YOU KNOW?

Rodri’s absence is considered to have been a major contributing factor to City’s inconsistent 2024-25 campaign, which saw them fail to land top honours, but he added on that assessment: “Well, it's a very simplistic analysis. It is clear, as I have always said, that in the past we have also had important losses and the team gets over it. Whenever there are players missing, the team can get over it. But in the end, it is a season in which there are many more conditions that gave that feeling, not so much the results, but the team's feeling.

“My mission is to try to return to the individual level and that the group can take the best from me, especially the leadership and the captaincy that I can show now, now that I am one of the three captains. Above all, I want to raise the morale of my team, which has been a winner, and I am sure we will do it again.”

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY?

City, with Rodri pushing for more game time as he continues his build-up to the 2025-26 campaign, will be back in Club World Cup action on Thursday when facing Serie A giants Juventus in Orlando - with both teams already safely through to the last-16.