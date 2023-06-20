Robert Lewandowski claims he could retire at Barcelona - despite being forced to adapt to a 'new role'

Robert Lewandowski claims that he could retire at Barcelona, despite being forced to adapt to a "new role".

Lewandowski admits career is ending

34-year-old has contract until 2026

Could retire at Camp Nou

WHAT HAPPENED? Lewandowski says that his retirement is "close" as he will turn 35 in August, and he has claimed that he could bring down the curtain on his career while playing for Barcelona. He moved to the club from Bayern Munich last summer and admits he has been forced to adapt to a new role. The Poland international scored 33 goals in all competitions, but was required to muck in with the defensive side of manager Xavi's system.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo: “My retirement? It’s close. It is very possible that I will finish my career in Barcelona, where I and my family feel very comfortable.I felt I scored five or six goals less because I had to do other things. My role was important not only on the pitch but also off it, I had to fit in a new role."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lewandowski has a contract that runs until 2026, when he will turn 38. It remains to be seen if the club would be willing to hand him a new deal at that point, or if the player would be willing to sign it, but it does appear that his career is in its twilight.

WHAT NEXT? Barca are gearing up to defend the Spanish league title next season, and will play Juventus in their first pre-season friendly in the United States next month.