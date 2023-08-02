Rob McElhenney gets Paul Mullin a pillow as he makes himself at home at Wrexham co-owner's L.A. pad while continuing his recovery from a punctured lung

Rob McElhenney happily fetched a pillow for Paul Mullin at his L.A. home as the Wrexham striker continues his recovery from a punctured lung.

Mullin recovering from a punctured lung

Currently at McElhenney's house

League Two campaign starts this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED? The striker suffered a serious injury during Wrexham's feisty pre-season win over a young Manchester United side in the USA after an accidental collision with Nathan Bishop at the Snapdragon Stadium. Mullin is now continuing his rehabilitation at McElhenney's house in the United States before he gets back to Wales to join his team-mates.

Wrexham are making their way back to the Football League after a hiatus of 15 years and the 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star shared a short message to the fans before their first game against MK Dons in the League Two this coming weekend.

He said: "So I'm about to take off from L.A. to get on the flight to see Wrexham's first game back in the league at home..."

At this point in the video posted to McElhenney's Instagram stories, Mullin requested a pillow in the background, and the Wrexham co-owner immediately obliged.

After handing over the pillow he continued: "First game back in the league. It's going to be a tight one against MK Dons. Great squad. Obviously, we are hoping for the best. Excited."

@robmcelhenney Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mullin was recovering in San Diego but McElhenney called him over to his house to stay with him for a couple of weeks before he is fit enough to head back to Wales.

WHAT NEXT? There has been no timeframe in place on when the 28-year-old will return to action but he will definitely sit out the opening few weeks of Wrexham's League Two campaign.