Riots break out after Belgium’s shock World Cup loss to Morocco as police officers are injured in the Netherlands

Belgium’s shock 2-0 defeat to Morocco at the 2022 World Cup has led to riots breaking out on the streets of Belgian and Dutch cities.

Red Devils beaten by Atlas Lions in Qatar

Trouble on the streets of Brussels and Antwerp

Disturbances in Antwerp and Amsterdam

WHAT HAPPENED? Roberto Martinez’s side came unstuck in their latest Group F fixture at Qatar 2022, with supporters – both jubilant and disgruntled – causing chaos on the streets as a dozen arrests were made in Brussels and eight more in Antwerp. Water cannons and tear gas were used to disperse the crowds, while two police officers were injured in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam as they were targeted by fireworks and glass.

WHAT THEY SAID: In Brussels, as cars were pelted with bricks and steps were set on fire, the city’s major, Philippe Close, urged people to stay away from the centre of town. With tram and subway traffic interrupted, he said: “Those are not fans, they are rioters. Moroccan fans are there to celebrate.”

Belgium’s interior minister, Annelies Verlinden, added: “Sad to see how a few individuals abuse a situation to run amok.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have also been reports of disturbances in Amsterdam and The Hague as supporters following events in the Middle East allowed emotion to get the better of them.

WHAT NEXT? Belgium, who need a positive result from their final group game in order to reach the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup, will be back in action on Thursday when facing Croatia.