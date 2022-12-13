Richarlison gets tattoo of himself, Neymar & Ronaldo on his back following Brazil's World Cup exit

Richarlison got a massive tattoo on his back featuring himself and a pair of Brazilian legends after his nation's 2022 World Cup exit.

  • Richarlison scored three World Cup goals
  • Brazil lost to Croatia in quarter-final
  • Striker honours Neymar and Ronaldo with ink

WHAT HAPPENED? Richarlison revealed the back tattoo in an Instagram story on Tuesday, four days after the defeat to Croatia.

Richarlison tattooInstagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Richarlison had hoped to help Neymar to a first World Cup title with the Paris Saint-Germain winger's international career potentially winding down, but the Selecao fell short in a penalty shootout.

WHAT NEXT FOR RICHARLISON? He will try to carry his World Cup form to club level with Tottenham, where he's yet to find the net in the Premier League this season.

